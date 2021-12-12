Sport

Sensational McElhinney races to European silver and leads Ireland U23 men's team to glorious gold

December 12th, 2021 8:40 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Darragh McElhinney competing in the U23 men's 8000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships Fingal-Dublin 2021 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)

GLENGARRIFF’S Darragh McElhinney raced to a superb silver medal in the men’s U23 race at the European Cross-Country Championships in Dublin.

The 21-year-old was in sensational form over the 8000m at Abbotstown and he finished just four seconds behind the winner, Great Britain's Charlie Hicks.

McElhinney was magnificent and also played a leading role in helping the Ireland U23 men’s team race to a glorious gold.

‘I'm absolutely over the moon. I'm happy with second, I'm more than content but the fact that the team pulled it out of the bag, I'm buzzing,’ Darragh said.

‘Charlie made it hard, I did my best to stay with him. In the second lap I made the decision to sit back off him. Then in the second last lap I said to myself if I put it a hard lap in here, it's a medal guaranteed, so I ended up closing the gap with him, and we knew it would come down to a bit of a kick. It was a ridiculous race but I'm buzzing.’

Also, Newcestown teen Jane Buckley finished a superb 30th in the women's U20 4000m; this was Jane's first time representing Ireland.

