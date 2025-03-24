SCC Seals sail to Munster Schools Team Racing title

SCHULL Community College Sailing Club, in conjunction with Irish Sailing and the Irish Team Racing Association, has announced that they are incorporating the National Schools Team Racing Championship into the Fastnet Trophy 2025.

This combined event is being hosted by the Fastnet Marine Outdoor Education Centre and will run from April 4th to the 6th.

On the water operations will be led by the vastly-experienced Dave Harte and with confirmed entries from Cape Cod Academy and the Royal Hospital School UK along with the top teams from Ireland, the standard of competition is sure to be high.

The organising authority will endeavour to accommodate any school that would like to participate in the Fastnet Trophy and by extension the National Schools Team Racing Championship, however a waiting list may apply. For anyone wishing to compete in this event, please contact event director [email protected] for further details.

***

In more good news, SCC Seals, the Schull Community College Team Racing sailing team, won the Munster Schools Team Racing title for Schull Community College Sailing Club. The Mizen school has a proud tradition of team racing and this dedicated squad of 18 team racers have trained hard all year to retain the Munster Trophy for the club for the third consecutive year.

The other two Schull teams also performed admirably with SCC Sharks placed third and SCC Marines came in sixth position. Thirty-three teams competed in the event hosted by Bandon Grammar School at Fastnet Marine Outdoor Education Centre. The squad are now preparing for the national finals which have been incorporated into the Fastnet Trophy and will take place from April 4th– 6th.

The Schull Community College teams were as follows: SCC Seals – Oliver Johnson, Jacob Collins, Ruby McCarthy Fisher, Liam Coughlan, Ella Camier and Teagan Cash; SCC Sharks – Dylan O’Driscoll, Ryan O’Driscoll, Daniel Copithorne, Aidan O’Reilly, Lucy Copithorne and Heidi Hogan. SCC Marines – Emily Drinan, Killian Power, Sofia Harrap, Fiona Mehaffey, Robyn Whelton and Kiva Scannell.