Saoirse McCarthy will bring fans closer to the U16 All-Ireland action

February 18th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Saoirse McCarthy will bring fans closer to the U16 All-Ireland action Image
At the launch of the Camogie U16 All-Ireland Championship, from left, Eva Cunningham, Down U16 co-captain, Niamh McCluskey, Down U16 co-captain, Roisin Coleman, Galway U16 captain, Aoife Morrissey, Limerick U16 captain, Cork senior star Saoirse McCarthy, Lucy Nolan, Wexford U16 captain, Faith Dunne, Cavan U16 co-captain, Rebecca Clarke, Cavan U16 co-captain. (Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

THREE-TIME Camogie All-Star Saoirse McCarthy will provide exclusive pitch-side updates for the upcoming U16 Camogie All-Ireland Championship.

As this season marks the beginning of eir’s three-year sponsorship agreement of the U16 All-Ireland championship with the Camogie Association, Courcey Rovers star McCarthy, an eir Ambassador, will bring fans closer to the action with pitch-side reporting to boost visibility.

The Cork camogie ace will attend the newly-introduced Game of the Week – spotlighting one standout fixture each week from across all divisions – and provide exclusive updates via eir’s social media channels and personally select the Player of the Match. This will continue through to the U16 championship finals at the end of April and beginning of May 2025, where eir will also present Player of the Match awards.

