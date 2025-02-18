Saoirse McCarthy will bring fans closer to the U16 All-Ireland action

THREE-TIME Camogie All-Star Saoirse McCarthy will provide exclusive pitch-side updates for the upcoming U16 Camogie All-Ireland Championship.

As this season marks the beginning of eir’s three-year sponsorship agreement of the U16 All-Ireland championship with the Camogie Association, Courcey Rovers star McCarthy, an eir Ambassador, will bring fans closer to the action with pitch-side reporting to boost visibility.

The Cork camogie ace will attend the newly-introduced Game of the Week – spotlighting one standout fixture each week from across all divisions – and provide exclusive updates via eir’s social media channels and personally select the Player of the Match. This will continue through to the U16 championship finals at the end of April and beginning of May 2025, where eir will also present Player of the Match awards.