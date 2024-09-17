Saoirse McCarthy shortlisted for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year

SAOIRSE McCarthy has been shortlisted for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
The Courcey Rovers All-Ireland winning star, her Cork team-mate Laura Hayes, as well as Galway’s Aoife Donohue are in the running for the award after a season that saw the Rebels defend their All-Ireland crown.
Two-time All-Star McCarthy (2022 and 2023) is in line to make it a hat-trick of awards as she is one of TWELVE All-Ireland winning Cork players who have been nominated for this year’s PwC Camogie All Star Awards. Galway, who lost the final to Cork 1-16 to 0-16, have 11 nominations while defeated semi-finalists Tipperary (7) and Dublin (4), as well as 2023 beaten finalists Waterford (2) also feature on the shortlist.
Also, there are two Cork players in the running for the PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year award following Cork’s All-Ireland winning intermediate campaign – Lauren Homan and Emma Flanagan, as well as Kilkenny’s Danielle Morrissey, have been shortlisted.
The 12 Cork players nominated for the PwC Camogie All Stars team of 2024 are:
- Amy Lee – Goalkeeper
- Pamela Mackey – Corner Back
- Izzy O’Regan – Full Back
- Laura Hayes – Half Back
- Hannah Looney – Half Back
- Laura Treacy – Centre Back
- Aoife Healy – Midfield
- Ashling Thompson – Midfield
- Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward
- Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward
- Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward
- Katrina Mackey – Full Forward
All-Ireland senior finalists Galway received 11 nominations:
- Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper
- Dervla Higgins – Corner Back
- Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back
- Roisin Black – Full Back
- Ciara Hickey – Half Back
- Aine Keane – Centre Back
- Aoife Donohue – Midfield
- Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield
- Carrie Dolan – Half Forward
- Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward
- Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward
All-Ireland senior semi-finalists Tipperary have seven players nominated for a PwC Camogie All Star this year:
- Eimear Loughman – Corner Back
- Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back
- Karin Blair – Midfield
- Róisín Howard – Half Forward
- Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward
- Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward
- Eimear McGrath – Full Forward
Dublin received four nominations:
- Emma O’Byrne – Full Back
- Claire Gannon – Half Back
- Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward
- Aisling Maher – Full Forward
2023 All-Ireland finalists Waterford received two nominations:
- Brianna O’Regan – Goalkeeper
- Beth Carton – Centre Forward