Saoirse McCarthy shortlisted for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year

SAOIRSE McCarthy has been shortlisted for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The Courcey Rovers All-Ireland winning star, her Cork team-mate Laura Hayes, as well as Galway’s Aoife Donohue are in the running for the award after a season that saw the Rebels defend their All-Ireland crown.

Two-time All-Star McCarthy (2022 and 2023) is in line to make it a hat-trick of awards as she is one of TWELVE All-Ireland winning Cork players who have been nominated for this year’s PwC Camogie All Star Awards. Galway, who lost the final to Cork 1-16 to 0-16, have 11 nominations while defeated semi-finalists Tipperary (7) and Dublin (4), as well as 2023 beaten finalists Waterford (2) also feature on the shortlist.

Also, there are two Cork players in the running for the PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year award following Cork’s All-Ireland winning intermediate campaign – Lauren Homan and Emma Flanagan, as well as Kilkenny’s Danielle Morrissey, have been shortlisted.

The 12 Cork players nominated for the PwC Camogie All Stars team of 2024 are:

Amy Lee – Goalkeeper

Pamela Mackey – Corner Back

Izzy O’Regan – Full Back

Laura Hayes – Half Back

Hannah Looney – Half Back

Laura Treacy – Centre Back

Aoife Healy – Midfield

Ashling Thompson – Midfield

Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward

Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward

Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward

Katrina Mackey – Full Forward

All-Ireland senior finalists Galway received 11 nominations:

Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper

Dervla Higgins – Corner Back

Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back

Roisin Black – Full Back

Ciara Hickey – Half Back

Aine Keane – Centre Back

Aoife Donohue – Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield

Carrie Dolan – Half Forward

Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward

Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward

All-Ireland senior semi-finalists Tipperary have seven players nominated for a PwC Camogie All Star this year:

Eimear Loughman – Corner Back

Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back

Karin Blair – Midfield

Róisín Howard – Half Forward

Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward

Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward

Eimear McGrath – Full Forward

Dublin received four nominations:

Emma O’Byrne – Full Back

Claire Gannon – Half Back

Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward

Aisling Maher – Full Forward

2023 All-Ireland finalists Waterford received two nominations: