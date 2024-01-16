Rugby legend Donal Lenihan is guest speaker at 2023 West Cork Sports Star Awards

PERHAPS it’s fitting given the rise of rugby in West Cork that Donal Lenihan will be the guest speaker at the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Awards gala ceremony on January 27th.

Nowadays his distinctive voice has documented the ups and downs of Irish rugby as a co-commentator on television – and the Cork native has his finger on the pulse of all things rugby-related. That’s no surprise given Lenihan’s rugby background as he won 52 international caps with Ireland, was an ever-present for over a decade and won two Triple Crowns. He was also Ireland captain at the 1987 Rugby World Cup, and captained his country 17 times in total.

Lenihan also took part in three Lions Tours (1983, ’86 and ’89), and after his playing days went on to manage the Irish national team and the British and Irish Lions (2001).

The former Munster star is certain to prove a big hit at the upcoming West Cork Sports Star Awards, especially considering the rugby boom in West Cork and the rise of local players like Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett and Fineen Wycherley.