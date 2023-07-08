Ross intermediate men’s crew wins again

ROSSCARBERY’S intermediate men’s crew set a fantastic pace in Union Hall, winning that category by a huge margin. Adam McCarthy-Steele and John Mundy teamed up with the Mannix family, brothers Kealan and Finnian rowing, and their sister Alyssa coxing.

This was their third win this season, in the third of South West rowing’s five championship regattas, and their current form indicates that this crew would be well able to compete in the senior grade.

Rosscarbery crews won in two other categories also. Its U16 men's crew has moved up the rankings over the three regattas, starting with bronze in Baltimore, silver in Glandore, and now gold in Union Hall. Its U14 women have won gold in all three regattas and look set to win the championships for the year.

The Myross club, on home turf, had the honour of winning both the U12 categories, with its boys’ and girls’ crews coming out on top. For the Ring club, the highlight was its U18 men winning for the first time.

For Galley Flash, its U14 boys won gold for the third regatta in a row, consolidating their position at the top of the results table. The Galley women are starting to show form, with its intermediate and pre-veteran crews winning their categories for the first time this year.

For Courtmacsherry, its senior men’s crew continue to have closely fought contests with Kilmacsimon, and came out on top this time, making it two wins to one in their favour, so far this season. Courtmacsherry’s other win came in the master’s women category, where they made it three wins in a row.

For Kilmacsimon, there were wins for its U16, U18 and senior women, and for its veteran and pre-veteran men, and in the senior-mixed category, all of which earned it the club of the day award. Kilmacabea’s welcome return to South West rowing continued; its crews won the masters’ men and veteran women categories, both for the third consecutive regatta. Next up is round four of the championships with the Castletownshend regatta on July 9th.