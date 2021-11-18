Ronan Hurley signs new Cork City contract for 2022 season

SCHULL soccer star Ronan Hurley has signed a new contract with Cork City for the 2022 season.

The West Cork man (22) was a regular in Colin Healy’s side in the 2021 campaign and played 22 league games as City finished sixth in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Hurley, who learned his trade in the West Cork Schoolboys League with Bunratty United, signed his first professional contract with the club in November 2018 and has racked up almost 60 first-team appearances in the past three seasons.

‘I am buzzing to sign back. Obviously, last year didn’t go the way we wanted but, if you look at the second half of the season, there was good progression there,’ Hurley says.

‘Getting the fans back into Turner’s Cross was a big positive, it just showed the difference that they make to us. The better we play, the more people will turn out and support us, so it is up to us how packed we want Turner’s Cross to be!

‘Colin (Healy) knows what I am good at and what I am not so good at. I think we all know what Colin wants from us and how he wants us to play, so I think that can only be a plus.’

In a double boost City announced that both Hurley and Cian Bargary have re-signing for the 2022 season – and this news is welcomed by City boss Colin Healy.

‘I am very pleased that Cian and Ronan have signed back for next year. They were both regulars in the team last season and I think both of them got better as the season went on. We are all focussed on having a good season next year, and I think that both of them will have a part to play if we are to do that,’ Healy said.

Even though the 2021 campaign has just finished City have been busy shaping their squad for next season as they plan a promotion push. Canadian defender Jonas Häkkinen has resigned for 2022, as have goalkeeper David Harrington, Aaron Bolger and Gordon Walker. City have also snapped up both James Doona and Ally Gilchrist for next season. The club also also confirmed that Innishannon’s Jack Walsh, Jamie Wynne and Dale Holland have all departed.