Róisín fires Barryroe to county minor camogie title

BRILLIANT Barryroe won the county minor C camogie championship final in Cloughduv recently after beating Erins Own by 1-10 to 0-10.

The teams were tied at 0-3 apiece at the first water break, with Róisín Ní Bhuachalla (2) and Ciardha McCarthy on target for the West Cork side. Barryroe enjoyed a strong second quarter with points from Róisín Ní Bhuachalla and a crucial goal from Ciardha McCarthy, and this pushed them into a 1-5 to 0-4 lead at half time. Barryroe's defence held out well despite pressure from Erins Owns and goalkeeper Caoimhe Ní Bhuachalla made some very important saves.

The second half started with some further points from Róisín Ní Bhuachalla and captain Róisín McCarthy. Erins Own were still applying pressure on the Barryroe goal but Caoimhe Ní Bhuachalla was equal to their best efforts. Another great point from Róisín Ní Bhuachalla relieved the pressure and at the second water break there was a goal between the sides. In the final quarter, Barryroe defended their lead and scores were hard to come by with both teams trading frees. At the final whistle, there was great relief and rejoicing as Barryroe came out on top and were county champions.

The Shirley Murphy Cup was presented to captain Róisín McCarthy and Player of Match was awarded to Caoimhe Ní Bhuachalla.

Barryroe: Caoimhe Ní Bhuachalla; Sinead Walsh, Alison McCarthy, Nicole Sweetnam; Claire Tobin, Jessica McCarthy, Holly Collins; Róisín McCarthy (0-1), Sarah Harte; Aishling McKeogh, Róisín Ní Bhuachalla (0-8, 5f), Tara Fleming; Ciardha McCarthy (1-1), Ciara Collins, Claire Dullea. Subs: Meabh O’Sullivan for Claire Dullea, Mia O’Driscoll for Holly Collins, Emma Collins for Ciardha McCarthy, Ellen O’Donovan for Claire Tobin.