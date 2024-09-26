Robert Cronin signs with Fox Motorsport for the final round of the Ginetta GT Championship

BALLYLICKEY'S Robert Cronin has signed with Fox Motorsport to partner newly-crowned champion British driver Mckenzie Douglass in the final round of the Ginetta GT Championship at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Cronin, who has abandoned his participation in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB, said, ‘I’m very pleased to join Fox Motorsport for this weekend’s races. I felt like a switch from Porsche Caymans to Ginetta GT’s would be a good step for me. My brother Colin’s seen first-hand what a good team they are this year so it’s really an ideal fit.’

He added, ‘I’m not coming in with any real expectations. I want to learn the car on the test day, get the track nailed down and then see where we are and what we can aim for. It’s all about the learning as we work out our plans for 2025.’

In the last round of the Ginetta Junior Championship, Robert’s younger brother Colin claimed his maiden race win at Donington Park. Robert is managed by international GT racing champion Cork’s Matt Griffin.

Team principal Paul McNeilly commented, ‘We’re very happy to welcome Robert to Fox Motorsport. We’ve had a lot of success in the Ginetta GT Championship this year with Mckenzie Douglass wrapping up the title last time out, but having Robert in a second car will help us in terms of having two drivers’ feedback across the weekend.