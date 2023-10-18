Robert Cronin records fastest lap in Porsche Sprint Challenge GB series

BALLYLICKEY’S Robert Cronin completed his inaugural season in circuit racing with an accomplished performance in the final three races of the last weekend in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB series at Brands Hatch.

He delivered two fifth and a sixth place finishes in the races where he set the fastest lap of the race during the penultimate round. On board the Parker Classic Works run Porsche, his time of 1m. 32.272s. was actually the fastest lap time of all over the three races.

‘It was a great way to end the season and now I have to spend some time on sim work to get ready for a crack at the championship next year. This year was all about getting to know the tracks. We might do the Winter series as prep (preparation) for the championship in 2024,’ Robert said.