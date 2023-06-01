ROAD BOWLING NEWS: Deane on the double with wins in U18 and novice C

IT’S been a good week for defending U18 champion Mark Deane.

At Togher Cross on Tuesday, he got the better of one of his biggest challengers, last year’s county U16 runner-up Brian Horgan, before a big gathering. Despite a wayward second, Deane powered to the chips in six and kept winning odds to the end.

At Ballinacarriga on Saturday in novice C, he defeated another likely contender in that grade when overcoming Sam Kingston by a bowl of odds for a €2,400 total stake. Three massive shots on the straight to Manch bridge were instrumental to this win.

On the same evening in Ballinacarriga in a novice B championship shoot-out, Seamus O’Regan defeated JJ Hurley for €1,400. Two big battles went ahead at Ardcahan on Sunday morning – in novice B, David O’Brien defeated Steve Hurley in the last shot of a tight contest that carried a €1,520 stake and, in the return, Brian Horgan kept on track in novice C with victory over Joseph Cato, two bowls, for €720. At Kealkill on Sunday evening in the junior C championship, an all-Togher Cross clash, Neil Crowley defeated Diarmuid Hurley, last shot.

In the SouthWest junior C championship at Ballygurteen on Friday, Kieran O’Driscoll had a two-bowl win over John O’Driscoll. At the same venue on Sunday, in the novice D championship, Timoleague’s Richie Lawton defeated Ger Shanahan by almost a bowl for €1,400.

In the South-West novice C, Alan Murphy bowled well to advance at the expense of Pat O’Mahony, one bowl, for €480 and Ballygurteen’s Garoid McCarthy won from Conor Sheehy, one bowl, for €680. At Shannonvale on Thursday, in novice A, Stephen O’Connell defeated Brian Daly and in D, Jack O’Driscoll defeated Seamus White. In the boys’ U18 championship at The Pike, Cillian Twohig won from Eoin Fitzpatrick and Mark O’Donovan.

Jack Allen is Mid Cork U12 champion after a great score at Newcestown with Tadhg Hickey. Jack will play Gaeltacht’s Eoin Kelly in the county rounds at Bweeng. In the Mid Cork novice B championship at Dunderrowh Innishannon’s Kevin O’Crualaoi got the better of Declan O’Donovan, Kinsale, two bowls, for €640.

A Mid novice D championship score at Templemartin saw Brian Crowley come in ahead of Kieran Kelly in the last shot of a cracking contest played for a €1,100 total and in the same grade at Castletownkenneigh, Finbarr O’Sullivan defeated Graham Geasley. Back at Templemartin in D on Saturday, Ger O’Leary defeated Damien Healy. In novice D at Jagoe’s Donnacha O’Donovan defeated Fionn Dwyer last shot for €2,000.