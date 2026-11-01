ROAD BOWLING: Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway finish top of the class

BÓL Chumann na h-Eireann ran off their annual secondary schools’ day, with one of the largest attendances to date descending on Shannonvale.

Over four hours, 62 teams participated in the senior and junior boys’ and girls’ competitions.

Winning the senior boys was the team from Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, as Kevin Courtney, Davin Ross and Conor Hourihane combined for 1,768 metres.

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In second place came Maria Immaculata Community College from Dunmanway, as Adrian Dean, Oisin Murray and Ethan Hurley reached 1,743 metres. In third place, it was the De La Salle College, Macroom team of Evan O’Riordan, Dylan O’Shea and Eoghan Kelly with 1,649 metres.

The senior girls’ competition was won by Maria Immaculata Community College. Emma Hurley, Grace Ahern and Shauna O’Driscoll combined for 1,359 metres, well ahead of second-placed Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty, as Laura Sexton, Emer Whelton and Louise Coleman recorded 980 metres. In third place, it was Mount Saint Michael, Rosscarbery’s Meabh Cuinnea, Sarah Marie O’Sullivan and Laura Deasy with 944 metres.

The junior boys’ competition was won by Maria Immaculata Community College, with Jason Deane, Tadhg Farrell and Rory Hurley (1,518 metres). In second place came Clonakilty Community College’s Fionán Twohig, Cathal O’Donovan and Rian Keohane (1,500 metres). St Brogan’s College, Bandon finished third, with Tadgh Hickey, Luke Barry and Shane Murphy (1,426 metres).

The junior girls’ was won by Maria Immaculata Community College’s Nicola Hurley, Grace O’Sullivan and Alison McCarthy (995 metres). In second place, Saint Mary’s College, Macroom’s Anna O’Driscoll, Robyn O’Brien and Caroline Creedon (933 metres). In third place, it was Mount Saint Michael, Rosscarbery’s team of Niamh Hehir, Lucy Callinan and Sophie Dullea (915 metres).

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Both the Vintage A and Vintage B finals were played this past weekend.

At Jagoes Mills in the Vintage A final, Noel Gould was a trap-to-line winner over Jerry Murphy and Kieran O’Driscoll with a stake of €1,700 between Murphy and Gould. O’Driscoll took an injury into this final.

Gould made O’Brien’s cross in two huge opening shots where he had a bowl on both his opponents. Murphy knocked big odds with a well-played bowl through O’Brien’s Cross. O’Driscoll had to retire here due to injury.

At the kerbing Murphy had the odds back to 30 metres, but Gould raised the bowl again after two more to the railway entrance. He held these odds on past the power station, and on for the finish line.

In the Vintage B final at Clondrohid, David Walsh took the spoils from Patsy O’Sullivan and David Walsh, playing for a stake of 3 x €400 a-side and €350 between Walsh and O’Sullivan.

This score started at Tier Beg cross because of road resurfacing. Walsh went out the Black House in two shots where he was throwing his odds over both his opponents. Callanan fell a bowl down back of the Bell Inn and O’Sullivan was keeping it under the bowl of odds.

Five for Walsh and six each for Callanan and O’Sullivan to Kellys, where Walsh still held a bowl on Callanan and O’Sullivan still kept it under the bowl. Walsh raised the bowl in full in two more big bowls to Geoff's lane. Both Callanan and O’Sullivan missed sight for Kellehers farm and Walsh extended his lead when he went full sight with his ninth shot.

Walsh made it past Kelleher’s farm in another shot and raised a second bowl of odds on both. We now have two of our three overall finalists – the Vintage C final will be played at Lyre on Saturday, October 31st.

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The West Cork region held their annual fundraising weekend at the Clubhouse and Derrinasaffa. Results as follows: Gearóid Lucey beat Alan Brickley for €3,050 a-side. Sean Paul/Timmy McDonagh beat Tim Young/Brian O’Driscoll by one bowl for €5,000 a-side. Sean Paul McDonagh beat Brian O’Driscoll, €3,500 a-side. Dylan O’Brien beat Darren Cronin, last shot, €900 a-side. Dylan O’Brien beat Thomas Maloney last shot, for €1,250 a-side. Jim Coffey/Deckie O’Mahony beat Tom Allen/Kevin Courtney for €2,000 a-side.

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AGMs of the various regions will take place over the coming weeks. The Ladies Committee held theirs at Cookies Bar in Castletown. There is no change in officership: Caroline O’Leary, chairperson; Gretta Cormican, secretary; and Bernie O’Donovan, treasurer. The South West region held theirs on bank holiday Monday and all officers were returned: John O’Leary, chairman; Gretta Cormican, secretary; and Bernie O’Donovan, treasurer.