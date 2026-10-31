Prolific marksmen Ryan O’Donovan and Olan Corcoran will be men to watch in Carbery JAFC final

AND then there were two.

Barryroe and St Mary’s are both unbeaten heading into their Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship final, but it’s not just their results that have grabbed the headlines.

This Sunday’s decider in Castlehaven (3pm) will feature some of the top marksmen in West Cork.

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The numbers speak for themselves as Barryroe’s Ryan O’Donovan (1-35) and St Mary’s Olan Corcoran (1-26) have shot the lights out so far.

Both players have also appeared on Cork panels at minor and U21 levels while also representing Carbery in the county premier senior quarter-final against St Finbarr’s this year.

A lot will depend on which side can shut down the opposition’s in-form forward the best.

Of course, there are a lot more than just their top scorers.

Olan O’Donovan, Luke Murphy, Dermot Dineen, Conn Dineen and Daniel Moloney have all shown well for a Barryroe side that have won all but one of their games this year.

Narrow wins over St Colum’s and Goleen along with a draw against Ballinascarthy kept the 2023 champions ticking along before they put in solid displays against Castlehaven and Tadhg MacCarthaigh to keep their unbeaten run moving.

This is their first time in a final since their title win three years ago, having fallen at the group stage in 2024 and the quarter-finals in 2025.

The Sky Blues have been going well all season. They won the county league title by beating Charleville. A Carbery title to add to promotion to Division 7 of the county league would be a good season for Norman Fleming’s troops.

St Mary’s had their eyes firmly on returning to the big day following their final defeat to Kilmacabea in Skibbereen last year.

They may have more Carbery titles than Barryroe, having won them in 2009 and 2014, but they have lost their last two finals in 2021 and 2025. Defeated in the hurling last weekend, the club will want to end their losing streak in finals.

Having recorded two draws in a row against Newcestown and Castlehaven, the Ballineen/Enniskeane side kicked into gear with a commanding 12-point win over Argideen Rangers, a team that played in Division 6 of the county league this year. What followed was tight but battling victories over Goleen and championship favourites St James.

Stalwart Rory O’Connor has impressed with 2-5 from play so far while Darren O’Donovan, Jack Eady, Niall Kelleher and Michael O’Driscoll have put in noteworthy performances.

Worth remembering, Mary’s knocked then defending champions Barryroe out in the first round in 2024 so there is a rivalry brewing between the two clubs.

It is all set up for an entertaining encounter to see who will clinch the Mick McCarthy Cup.