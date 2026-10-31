All-Ireland winning Cork camogie manager Ger Manley steps down

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork camogie manager Ger Manley has stepped down from the role.

Manley, who led the Rebels to All-Ireland senior titles in 2024 and ’26, informed the Executive of Cork Camogie of his decision.

He thanked them for the opportunity afforded him and for all their help and assistance during his time in the role.

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Manley has enjoyed his time with the squad, firstly as a selector under Mathew Twomey and then as manager in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

‘He thinks the time is right for a fresh voice as Cork go forward in 2027 to retain their All-Ireland title,’ Cork camogie said.

Ger Manley Announces Decision to Step Down as Cork Senior Camogie Manager 🔴⚪ Thank You, Ger Read the full statement on our website https://t.co/r0PdzDHoCU https://t.co/CU7r8ayZvN — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) October 31, 2026

Chairperson of Cork Camogie Pádraig Treacy expressed his disappointment that Manley had opted to step away but said that the Board fully respected his decision. During his time as manager, Cork won two All-Ireland titles and the national league, which Cork hadn’t won in 13 years, and also a Munster championship.

He recently managed Ireland to back-to-back Shinty-Camogie series success. His efforts in 2026 in rebuilding the team after a loss of a number of players at the end of last season leaves the team in a very strong position

‘We express our sincere thanks to him and wish Ger all the very best,’ Cork camogie added.