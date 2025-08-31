Pat Ryan urges Cork fans to keep believing

KEEP believing – that was the departing rallying cry from Pat Ryan as he brought the curtain down on his three-year reign as Cork senior hurling manager.

The Sars man twice almost ended the county’s long wait for an All-Ireland senior hurling title, but fell short both times. But those 2024 and ’25 falls at the final hurdles shouldn’t define Ryan’s reign that has seen the Rebels reassert themselves as contenders for the big prizes.

Under Ryan’s watch, Cork ended their wait for league and Munster championship crowns this season, and the feeling is there is more to come from this group, though a new man will take the baton.

‘We in Cork are so lucky to have the players we have and the talent they possess. I know whoever leads Cork in 2026 will do their ultimate best to bring Liam home to Leeside,’ Ryan said in a statement released through his club on Saturday morning.

‘I personally cannot wait to be cheering for Cork in 2026, but this time back to where it all started as a Rebel in the crowd.’

Ryan also revealed that the county board had, last Friday, asked him to stay in the hot-seat, but he felt it was the right time ‘to seek a different challenge’.

It’s believed that the board wanted Ryan to commit for a three-year term, but speaking to RTÉ last weekend, he admitted that wasn’t a runner.

‘That wasn’t something I could commit to, for that length of time,’ Ryan confirmed.

‘I knew in my gut after that conversation it was something I couldn’t commit to. I felt sorry for some of the players. I know they respected me and the majority would have wanted me back.’

The stars didn’t align to create a world where Ryan could remain in the position, but, classy and dignified as always, he stepped aside with his head held high.

‘In life sometimes loyalty is a word linked to weakness but I was reared to believe it to be the ultimate strength of a person’s character and I would like to think I displayed plenty of that in my time as Cork manager, I know I received so much of it in return from the cork senior hurling group,’ he said.

‘The following this Cork team has generated has been amazing and to witness the sea of red at matches means so much to all of us involved but especially to the players, a genuine heartfelt thanks to every Cork GAA fan. Keep believing.’

Late on Saturday night, Cork GAA released its own tribute to their former hurling manager, with Cork GAA Chairperson Pat Horgan noting: ‘Pat’s legacy as a wonderful volunteer across his managing, coaching and playing career is an example to all members. We remain certain that he will continue to make a major contribution in this regard.’

The statement added: ‘Pat’s tenure cannot be measured by trophies alone, as he brought a spirit and flair to the side’s play that captivated the masses across a rollercoaster three-year period. All of this was achieved while Pat faced significant personal challenges with his customary courage and dignity.’

Ryan has left this Cork senior hurling team in a better position than what he inherited, and despite the All-Ireland final demolition against Tipperary, he feels there is a group ready to take that next step.

‘The greatest gift as a manager is having a team of players dedicated to sacrificing themselves for the jersey and I had that in abundance,’ Ryan added.

‘Success isn’t linear but I know that with the character of players we have and the talent that is coming over the next few years through the hard work of our clubs that the long absence of Liam McCarthy from Leeside will not last much longer.’

Keep believing.