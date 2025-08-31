Amelia’s gadding about raises €2,000 for Bantry search and rescue service

A remarkable display of determination and courage was showcased by 13-year-old Amelia Quish during the annual Gadding About Garnish event held on Saturday August 23rd in Glengarriff.

Amelia, who is from Glengarriff and a first-year student at Coláiste Phobail Bheanntraí, was one of the youngest swimmers at the event which is widely known as Gaddinabtgarnish for short.

Amelia successfully completed her challenging 3km swim and raised over €2,000 to support the vital work being done by the Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue Association (BISRA).

Amelia has been passionate about swimming since the age of three.

In fact, she started her aquatic journey with Aqua Babies at just six months old.

For the past few months, Amelia has been preparing for this swim under the guidance of Monika Power of Coast Swimmer, and she did weekly training swims of up to 2km.

Monika said: ‘Amelia is a wonderful swimmer and has been incredible during our training sessions.

It’s heart-warming to see her commitment to training at such a young age and her wish to support such a great cause.’

Amelia told The Southern Star: ‘The swim was challenging, but I was determined to complete the 3km course, and I’d like to thank Monika for all her expertise, guidance and support throughout my training. I couldn’t have done it without her! The money raised is an extra bonus, so thanks to everyone who sponsored me.’

As the owner of Coast Swimmer, Monika said: ‘Getting children swimming and confident in the sea is an important life skill. Here in West Cork, we are fortunate to have excellent swimming facilities and support.

‘It has everything from introducing babies to the water, to developing competitive swimmers in the pool, and with Water Safety Ireland laying the groundwork to help children build confidence and safety skills in the sea every year,’ she said.

This year, there were approximately 300 participants taking part in each of the two Gaddinabtgarnish scenic swims around Garinish Island in Glengarriff.

It brings together swimmers and the local community to promote marine safety awareness, as well as raise vital funds for Bantry Lifeboat.

Funds raised by participants, like Amelia, will go towards operational costs and maintenance at BISRA, ensuring they are always ready to respond to emergencies.

The donation link is: www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ameliaquish