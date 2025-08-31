BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Three generations of West Cork ladies, Nora O’Shea from Drimoleague with her daughter Bridget McCarthy and her granddaughter Aisling McCarthy, with the Kilcoe-based actor Jeremy Irons. They were among the large crowds who had gathered at Carriganass Castle for the long-awaited pageant in August 2003.

