James Hurley enjoys double success at Lyre

BY TIM KELLEHER

JAMIE Hurley, from Reenascreena, recorded two winning drives at Lyre.

Fandango De Nile, a winner the previous week, followed up to land the spoils in the Grade F & E Trot. This race was a rather messy affair but Hurley avoided most of the traffic to win for his partner Hannah Richardson.

Benny the Legend bounced back to winning ways for Hurley in the Grade F & E Conditioned Pace. IB Felicity was in front for most of the journey along with Check Out Lou but a well-timed run saw Benny The Legend collar the leaders in the final 100 metres to grab a one-length success.

Troy McAleer, from St Margaret's in North County Dublin, was the driver in form, as he drove three winners. His successes came with Northern Pride in the three-runner free for all pace, Kaline Des Racques in the Grade D Trot; and with Lady Lou in the Grade F Pace.

Harry Knows cemented his position as the leading trotter in the country with a top-drawer performance in the free for all trot. Duc D'Arry led for the opening mile but surrendered the lead to Graal Du Dollar on the final circuit, but Harry Knows made his move and ran out an eight-length winner. Harry Knows is owned and trained by Paddy Kane from Trim in Meath, with his son Patrick in the bike. Patrick had earlier in the day guided The Groomsman to victory in the Grade G-G2 Pace, completing a training double for his father.

It was a good day for the Kane's as another of their string, Anglesey Hall – trained by Tadhg Murphy in Baltimore – took the Grade E & D Pace.

Joseph Renaghan made the long journey down from Keady in south Armagh and recorded his first winner under rules with Jonquille De Via in the Grade F & E Trot

Also, Inspire Me has been running well of late and got an overdue success in the Grade C & B Trot for Dunmanway-based owners John Healy and TJ Farrell. Mike O’Mahony put Inspire Me to the front after a lap and the pair put in a faultless round of trotting to easily beat Italia Du Mont.

Larry Camden was all the rage in the concluding Grade C & B Pace but never landed a blow. Getmeoutofhere was the pace setter and was closely attended to by Teddy Camden and Biggins. With two furlongs to pace, Chris O’Reilly produced Biggins and, turning for home, hit the front and won by three lengths.

Racing continues next Sunday, 31st, at Dunmanway with a 2.30pm start time.