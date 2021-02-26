Riverside Athletic holding virtual 5km walk/run fundraiser this weekend

WEST Cork League club Riverside Athletic are holding a virtual 5km walk/run fundraiser in former club stalwart Pat Lacey’s memory this weekend.

Athletic are encouraging everyone both inside and outside the Ballineen and Enniskeane areas to support their first fundraiser in over two years.

Unable to hold their annual club lotto and table quizzes due to the ongoing pandemic, Riverside are aiming to raise badly-needed funds by asking people to engage with their virtual 5km walk/run and make a donation (using the idonate link at the bottom of this article).

Riverside also wish to make it clear that anyone interested in taking part must complete their walk or run in a socially distanced manner as well as within a 5km radius of their respective homes. This weekend’s fundraiser is being completed in honour of the late Pat Lacey who worked tirelessly on the club’s behalf.

Lacey was both treasurer and manager of Riverside Athletic and known the length and breadth of the country thanks to many years supporting his hometown club. A native of Knockaneady, Lacey spent a large portion of his adult life working behind the scenes to keep his club afloat as well as assuming numerous voluntary roles on behalf of West Cork League and West Cork Schoolboys League committees.

‘We would like to thank Pat’s family for their shared interest in this fundraiser for our club and they have asked that everyone to send pictures or videos of their walk/run to our Riverside Athletic Facebook page,’ the West Cork League club commented on social media.

‘If people would like to share details of their walk or run, we would suggest using the Strava app to track their exercise over the weekend. We would like to stress that this is not a competition, just a bit of fun and exercise for us all to enjoy during these strange times. Please make sure to adhere to the current Covid-19 restrictions and protocols. If anyone has any questions please do not hesitate to message our Facebook page or contact any of our club’s members.’

Former Cork City and current Galway United manager John Caulfield was one of Lacey’s closest friends.

‘We are approaching the second anniversary of Pat Lacey’s passing. Riverside Athletic are facilitating a virtual 5km walk/run on February 27th and 28th. I’m asking everyone who knew Pat, particularly those throughout the West Cork League, to get behind this, in aid of Riverside Athletic,’ Caulfield said on Riverside’s Facebook page.