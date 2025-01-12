Rising stars Jack and Orlaith earn Clearstream/MTU award

CASTLEHAVEN footballer Jack Cahalane and his All-Ireland camogie winning younger sister Orlaith have been announced as recipients of the Clearstream GAA scholarship awards for their sporting achievements in MTU Cork.

Hailing from the famous Cahalane dynasty in Castlehaven, MTU Cork students Jack and Orlaith, who both study Coaching Science & Sports Pedagogy, are carving out their own GAA stories.

Dual star Jack was one of Castlehaven’s standout players in their county premier senior football success last season and has since opted to break into the Cork hurling squad, while Orlaith, also a dual star, has already won two All-Ireland senior camogie medals with Cork.

Speaking at the presentation function, Jack expressed his thanks to Clearstream for their support of students in MTU GAA club through their sponsorship of the club and for this scholarship which will be used to ‘offset some of the costs that Orlaith and myself incur in training at elite level’.