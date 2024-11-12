Rising star Niamh grabs her chance with Ireland

NIAMH Cotter’s rise shows no sign of slowing down – the Bandon teenager recently made her debut for the Republic of Ireland Women's U19 team.

The Cork City Women’s FC defender has turned heads since she made her debut as a 16-year-old in March 2023, and the now 18-year-old has already developed into a rock in the City defence.

One of the standout performers for City in their recent campaign that saw her start all 22 games she was available for, the Coláiste na Toirbhirte Leaving Cert student was named on the League of Ireland’s Women’s Premier Division Team of the Week THREE times.

Her impressive form, and rising importance, also saw Niamh captain Cork City for the first time in their final Premier Division match of the season.

To highlight her super season, she has been nominated for the League of Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year award. So, it’s no surprise that Niamh received a call-up to the Ireland U19 squad for their two international friendlies against Belgium at the training centre of the Royal Belgian FA.

In the opening game, which Ireland won 2-0, Niamh came off the bench in the second half to make her U19 international debut. It got even better for the West Cork teenager when, four days later, she started the second game against Belgium, a 1-1 draw, and produced a strong and composed performance.

With Ireland head coach Dave Connell giving all 20 players a chance over these two warm-up games ahead of the 2024-25 UEFA U19 European Championship Round 1 Qualifiers that start this month, Niamh will be hoping she’s done enough to earn her place in the Ireland squad for the games against Bulgaria, Finland and Norway.