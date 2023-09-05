Rising star Katie Kingston finishes memorable year in style

IT was a dream end to a medal-laden season, as Caheragh teenager Katie Kingston represented Ireland for the first time at the AAA Championships in Birmingham.

The 16-year-old West Cork javelin thrower was selected on the Irish team for this competition, having achieved the qualifying standard at the national juvenile championships in July.

Katie won gold in the U17 girls’ javelin, thanks to her best effort of 41.80m, at the national championships, and that booked her place on the flight to the UK.

‘She had an amazing experience and loved every minute of it; she was delighted to get the chance to represent Ireland,’ her proud mom Jo says.

This brought the curtain down on a memorable year for the Skibbereen Community School fourth-year student, who represents Leevale AC. Katie won five All-Ireland medals in 2023 – silver in the U18 All-Ireland Spring Throws, silver in the All-Ireland juniors, silver in the senior All-Ireland league, silver in the All-Ireland schools, as well as a brilliant gold at the national juvenile championships.

Meanwhile, her younger brother Sam (12), is following in his big sister’s footsteps as he finished fourth in the U14 javelin at the Community Games in Carlow.