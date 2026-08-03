Sport

Rising hammer star Leila Cummins wins gold at SIAB Schools

August 3rd, 2026 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Rising hammer star Leila Cummins wins gold at SIAB Schools Image
Leila Cummins with her gold medal.

Share this article

LEILA Cummins, a rising star with Bandon Athletic Club, won gold in the hammer throw at the recent U17 SIAB Schools International held in Belfast.

The Coláiste na Toirbhirte student’s first throw of 55.17 metres saw her finish ahead of athletes from England, Wales and Scotland.

It’s the latest eye-catching performance from Cummins who is following in the footsteps of Bandon AC’s trailblazing hammer throw star Nicola Tuthill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, at the event, Sam Kingston (Skibbereen Community School) finished fourth in the boys’ javelin. His best effort of 47.39 metres, on his final throw, was just one metre off the bronze medal.

Adaora Nnaemeka, fresh off winning the U16 100m and 200m double at the national juvenile championships, finished fifth in the girls’ 100m. The St Brogan’s College student was part of the Irish 4x100m relay team that won bronze medals, finishing just 0.01 of a second behind Scotland who took the silver medals.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended