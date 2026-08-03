Rising hammer star Leila Cummins wins gold at SIAB Schools

LEILA Cummins, a rising star with Bandon Athletic Club, won gold in the hammer throw at the recent U17 SIAB Schools International held in Belfast.

The Coláiste na Toirbhirte student’s first throw of 55.17 metres saw her finish ahead of athletes from England, Wales and Scotland.

It’s the latest eye-catching performance from Cummins who is following in the footsteps of Bandon AC’s trailblazing hammer throw star Nicola Tuthill.

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Also, at the event, Sam Kingston (Skibbereen Community School) finished fourth in the boys’ javelin. His best effort of 47.39 metres, on his final throw, was just one metre off the bronze medal.

Adaora Nnaemeka, fresh off winning the U16 100m and 200m double at the national juvenile championships, finished fifth in the girls’ 100m. The St Brogan’s College student was part of the Irish 4x100m relay team that won bronze medals, finishing just 0.01 of a second behind Scotland who took the silver medals.