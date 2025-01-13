Rising Bandon soccer star Niamh Cotter adds another award to her collection

WHILE Bandon’s most famous soccer export Conor Hourihane hung up his playing boots before Christmas, the town will be kept on the soccer map thanks to the ongoing exploits of rising star Niamh Cotter.

The Bandon teen (18) has emerged as the one to watch in West Cork soccer in recent years following, first, her breakthrough with Cork City Women’s FC in 2023 and then her international U19 debut with Ireland last October.

On top of this, Niamh’s impressive form for her club saw the highly-rated centre back named Cork City’s Women’s 2024 Young Player of the Year, while she was also shortlisted for the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division Young Player of the Year last season. Before Christmas, she added a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth award to her growing collection, further recognition of her achievements to date.

‘It’s really nice to be recognised at home in West Cork with an award like this,’ Niamh said, as she accepted her award at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery ahead of the festive period. It was a fitting reward after her exploits in 2024.

On the club front, Coláisite na Toirbhrite Leaving Cert student Niamh played 22 times for City in 2024, was named in the League of Ireland’s Women’s Premier Division Team of the Week THREE times and also captained the team in their final league game of the season. With Ireland, Niamh made her U19 debut in an international friendly against Belgium, before earning her first competitive cap in the European Women's U19 Championship 3-1 qualifier win against Finland in November. The West Cork teen also played in the 1-0 defeat to Norway that saw Ireland finish second in this qualification group and progress to the next stage of the Euro qualifiers.

Cotter and Ireland will play France, Serbia and Wales this April, and if they can top that group they will qualify for the U19 European Championships in Poland this summer.

While Conor Hourihane’s playing days are behind him, Niamh will keep Bandon soccer firmly in the headlines for years to come.