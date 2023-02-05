Resurgent Rebels reignite campaign with win away to Kildare

Cork 2-14

Kildare 0-7

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CORK reignited their Division 2 league campaign with an impressive 13-point battering of Kildare away from home.

The Rebels traveled to Newbridge on Sunday off the back of an opening round loss to Meath that saw Cork concede three goals – but there was no repeat here.

Instead, Cork held Kildare scoreless until the 28th minute of the first half and Kildare scored seven points in total.

By the time Kildare troubled the scoreboard Cork had already tallied 1-6, with Sean Powter scoring a 14th minute goal to push the Munster men 1-2 to 0-0 ahead.

Steven Sherlock (3) and Colm O’Callaghan both added scores before Kildare got off the mark. At the break Cork led 1-8 to 0-2, as Brian O’Driscoll and Luke Fahy were on target late in the opening half.

Kildare were better for a spell in the second half, but Cork kept them at arm’s length.

Once Alex Beirne was red carded in the 50th minute, any hopes of a Kildare comeback were ended. It was 1-10 to 0-5 at the stage.

Cork saw out the game with sub Cathail O’Mahony landing a late goal to round off a deserved win as the Rebels get back on track.

Scorers - Kildare: J Robinson 0-3; J Hyland 0-2 (1f); B McCormack, D Kirwan 0-1 each. Cork: S Sherlock 0-4 (1f, 1 45), B Hurley 0-4 (1m, 1f, 1 45); C O’Mahony 1-1; S Powter 1-0; B O’Driscoll 0-3; C O’Callaghan 0-1, L Fahy 0-1.

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Malone, K Flynn, P McDermott; A Masterson, K O’Callaghan; N Flynn, D Hyland, P Cribbin; J Hyland, D Kirwan, J Robinson.

Subs: T Archbold for Houlihan (28); B McCormack for Flynn (31); A Beirne for Cribbin (ht); K. Feely for A Masterson (46); D Flynn for J Hyland (53).

Cork: M Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; B Hurley, C Jones, S Sherlock.

Subs: C O’Mahony for Jones (ht); R Deane for McSweeney (52); C Corbett for Sherlock (55); K O’Hanlon for O’Callaghan (59-62, temp); S Meehan for Powter (66-ft, temp); K O’Hanlon for I Maguire (70); C Kiely for R. Maguire (73).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).