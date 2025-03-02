Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

RESULTS: Check out recent road bowling results

March 2nd, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

RESULTS: Check out recent road bowling results Image
At a Willie Whelton Cup score were Denis O'Sullivan (winner), Denis Collins (referee) and Michael Bohane (runner-up). (Photo: Gretta Cormican)

Share this article

BALLINACURRA: Deckie O’Mahony bt Mark Coleman, €400 a-side. Conor Desmond bt Tom O’Donovan, two bowls, €770 a-side. Colm O’Regan bt John Hickey, one bowl, €1,100 a-side. Martin Cronin bt Jeremiah Keohane, two bowls, €500 a-side. Paudie Keohane bt Denis Mangan, last shot, €300 a-side. Mark Cahalane bt Gary O’Sullivan, last shot, €550 a-side.

BALLINAGREE: Paul O’Sullivan bt Ted Sexton, novice D, two bowls, €200 a-side.

BEÁL NA BLATH: Gene O’Callaghan/Chris Larkin bt Connie Lehane/Jerry O’Donovan. Jerry O’Donovan/Connie Lehane bt Chris Larkin/Gene O’Callaghan. Eoin O’Callaghan bt Tim Allen, one bowl, novice D, €500 a-side. Kieran Kelly bt Kevin Browne, one bowl, novice D, €200 a-side.

CASTLETOWN: Thomas Maloney bt Ian O’Sullivan, last shot, €300 a-side. Donnacha O’Donovan bt Danny O’Donovan, two bowls, €350 a-side. Chris Hayes bt Raymond O’Neill, one bowl, novice D, €250 a-side. Sean Galvin bt Paul Welsh, one bowl, novice D, €1,050 a-side.

CLONDROHID: Ailbhie O’Shea bt Juliette Murphy, €300 a-side. Emily Murphy bt Katie Moynahan, novice ladies final, one bowl.

DONERAILE: Dillon McDonnell bt Alex Deady, novice C, two bowls.

DUNDERROW: Paul Kelleher bt Cormac Desmond, novice D, no stake.

DURRUS: Finnian Hurley bt Ian Crowley, last shot, novice D, no stake.

FIRMOUNT: Stephen Spillane bt Ethan De Burca, semi-final, €510 a-side. Mark Bourke (Jnr) bt Matthew Bradley, last shot, €460 a-side.

GLENABO: Pat O’Donovan bt Benny Hoare, novice veteran, one bowl, no stake. Alan Corcoran w/o Billy O’Rourke, novice C.

GRANGE: Jack O’Callaghan bt Conor Lucey, last shot, €3,000 a-side. Denis O’Sullivan bt Michael Bohane (Willie Whelton Cup), one bowl, €4,150 a-side.

JAGOES: Kieran McCarthy bt Finbarr Lucey, €270 a-side.

KILNAMARTYRA: Flor Crowley bt Martin Cotter, novice C, last shot, €100 a-side.

NEWCESTOWN: James O’Sullivan bt Dean Ellis, novice D, two bowls, €200 a-side.

TEMPLEMICHAEL: Jim Coffey bt Anthony Gould, last shot, €800 a-side. Andrew O’Leary bt Jim Coffey, last shot, €1,000  a-side.

TOGHER: Jack McCarthy bt Oisin Murphy Hurley, novice D, no stake. Conor McCarthy bt Andy Sullivan, €360 a-side. Timmy Gibbons bt James Hurley, U16.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended