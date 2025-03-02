RESULTS: Check out recent road bowling results

BALLINACURRA: Deckie O’Mahony bt Mark Coleman, €400 a-side. Conor Desmond bt Tom O’Donovan, two bowls, €770 a-side. Colm O’Regan bt John Hickey, one bowl, €1,100 a-side. Martin Cronin bt Jeremiah Keohane, two bowls, €500 a-side. Paudie Keohane bt Denis Mangan, last shot, €300 a-side. Mark Cahalane bt Gary O’Sullivan, last shot, €550 a-side.

BALLINAGREE: Paul O’Sullivan bt Ted Sexton, novice D, two bowls, €200 a-side.

BEÁL NA BLATH: Gene O’Callaghan/Chris Larkin bt Connie Lehane/Jerry O’Donovan. Jerry O’Donovan/Connie Lehane bt Chris Larkin/Gene O’Callaghan. Eoin O’Callaghan bt Tim Allen, one bowl, novice D, €500 a-side. Kieran Kelly bt Kevin Browne, one bowl, novice D, €200 a-side.

CASTLETOWN: Thomas Maloney bt Ian O’Sullivan, last shot, €300 a-side. Donnacha O’Donovan bt Danny O’Donovan, two bowls, €350 a-side. Chris Hayes bt Raymond O’Neill, one bowl, novice D, €250 a-side. Sean Galvin bt Paul Welsh, one bowl, novice D, €1,050 a-side.

CLONDROHID: Ailbhie O’Shea bt Juliette Murphy, €300 a-side. Emily Murphy bt Katie Moynahan, novice ladies final, one bowl.

DONERAILE: Dillon McDonnell bt Alex Deady, novice C, two bowls.

DUNDERROW: Paul Kelleher bt Cormac Desmond, novice D, no stake.

DURRUS: Finnian Hurley bt Ian Crowley, last shot, novice D, no stake.

FIRMOUNT: Stephen Spillane bt Ethan De Burca, semi-final, €510 a-side. Mark Bourke (Jnr) bt Matthew Bradley, last shot, €460 a-side.

GLENABO: Pat O’Donovan bt Benny Hoare, novice veteran, one bowl, no stake. Alan Corcoran w/o Billy O’Rourke, novice C.

GRANGE: Jack O’Callaghan bt Conor Lucey, last shot, €3,000 a-side. Denis O’Sullivan bt Michael Bohane (Willie Whelton Cup), one bowl, €4,150 a-side.

JAGOES: Kieran McCarthy bt Finbarr Lucey, €270 a-side.

KILNAMARTYRA: Flor Crowley bt Martin Cotter, novice C, last shot, €100 a-side.

NEWCESTOWN: James O’Sullivan bt Dean Ellis, novice D, two bowls, €200 a-side.

TEMPLEMICHAEL: Jim Coffey bt Anthony Gould, last shot, €800 a-side. Andrew O’Leary bt Jim Coffey, last shot, €1,000 a-side.

TOGHER: Jack McCarthy bt Oisin Murphy Hurley, novice D, no stake. Conor McCarthy bt Andy Sullivan, €360 a-side. Timmy Gibbons bt James Hurley, U16.