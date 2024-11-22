Red weather alert forces postponement of Carbery Navigation Trial

THE Skibbereen and District Car Club, organisers of the Carbery Navigation Trial, that was set to be a counting round of the Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Championship and the Munster Navigation Championship have issued the following statement:

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT – Carbery Navigation Trial 23rd/24th Nov 2024:

'Skibbereen & District Car Club, having consulted with Motorsport Ireland, regret to announce the postponement of the Carbery Navigation Trial which was scheduled to take place on Saturday night, November 23rd.

'Met Éireann’s recent issuing of a red weather rainfall warning for November 23rd for Co. Cork leaves the organising team with little choice but to postpone the event for the safety of competitors, marshals and residents.

'The warning currently states the highest accumulations of rainfall are expected in West Cork and while the red warning will expire before the event is scheduled to begin, given the potential impact of such rainfall on the area and the proposed event route, postponement at this time is the sensible choice before competitors travel to West Cork on Saturday.

'The impacts of a red weather rainfall warning are severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses and dangerous travelling conditions.

Skibbereen & District Car Club wish to thank all those who had entered the event and we will work with Motorsport Ireland and the Navigation Sub-Commission to try and find an alternative date to run the event before the end of the year.'