Red John Memorial Festival getting underway this weekend

BY TIM KELLEHER

THE 2023 Red John Memorial Festival of Harness Racing takes place this coming weekend in Lyre.

From humble beginning’s in 2015 the weekend has grown into the biggest Grass Racing Meeting in Ireland and the UK.

John O'Donovan from Leap tragically passed away in January 2015 and this year will be the ninth renewal of the event.

The meeting has grown to an international event with competitors and spectators from Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland, France, the USA and Australia attending.

Last year five French based drivers were invited and competed and won and they will return again this year.

English based trainer John Gill will be sending a team of horses over along with Mike Evans who is based in Wales.

Features on the weekend include the Red John Memorial Free For All Pace with Northern Pride, Newtown Jody, Rhyds Rival the main players along with local horses Teddy Camden and Blue Showdown. The Maven Free For All Trot will see the big three Comete Des Landes for the Murphys from Baltimore, DucD’Arry for Denis O Reilly from Drimoleague and the Quill Family from Kenmare represented by Fina Mix. Joining these will be Epsom De Corves, Ecrin De Grimoult and the Welsh owned Calimero Brouets.

There will be heats of The Red John Handicap for pacers and The Maven trot also has heats and finals and is sponsored by Bill Donovan from Florida.

The committee pride themselves in providing races for all age groups both in pacing and trotting.

There will be plenty on offer for the kids with bouncy castles face painting and other activities planned.

There will be Bradfields Fast Food outlets and a licensed bar on site.

Racing gets under way at 2pm on both days.

Saturday will have the heats of the Red John Memorial and Maven Trot and Sunday will be finals day.

Details of entries can be found on www.irishharnessracing.com.