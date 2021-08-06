Record online and social media traffic for The Southern Star

THE success of our Olympic trailblazers in Tokyo led to a surge in website and social media traffic for The Southern Star over the last week.

On southernstar.ie eight of the ten most-read articles were Olympics-related, with more than 130,000 people logging on for the most up-to-date coverage of the games.

It was a similar story across The Southern Star's social media channels with sports editor Kieran McCarthy's Twitter account (@KieranMcC_SS) generating an astonishing 3.5m+ Tweet impressions.

Our West Cork athletes' Olympic exploits also caused a stir on Facebook with more than 250,000 people engaging with the regular updates posted during the week.

The insatiable appetite for West Cork Olympic news was also reflected in the numbers tuning in to watch and listen to Southern Star podcasts and videos, with the Star's YouTube channel racking up over 10,000 views in under seven days – a record for the Star on that platform.

Those tuning in weren't all based in Ireland either and with interested sports fans logging on to southernstar.ie from as far away as Botswana, there can be no doubt that there well and truly is something in the water in West Cork.

'These figures highlight that when it comes to sport, The Southern Star is much more than a traditional local newspaper,' Star Digital Manager Jack McCarron said. 'Our audience is digitally savvy which is why we constantly strive to bring them unrivalled coverage across breaking news, videos, podcasts, social media and brilliant-in-depth reporting.'