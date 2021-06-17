Rankings show Phil Healy is in good position to qualify in three events for Olympics

PHIL Healy is still on track to qualify for the Olympic Games in three different events.

The Ballineen bullet is well placed to qualify in the women’s 200m and 400m, as well as race on the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Games.

The updated rankings show that Healy (26) is currently ranked 40th in the women’s 200m with the top 56 at the cut-off point at the end of June qualifying for the Games. It’s expected that there will be a few drop-offs in that list, too, which could bump Healy up the rankings so the signs look good in the women’s 200m.

Meanwhile, Healy is currently 44th in the women’s 400m rankings with the top 48 at the end of June booking their tickets to Tokyo. She still has the national championships to come at the end of the month when she will race in the 400m so there is the opportunity to pick up more ranking points – and replace one low-ranking race – and move her well up the list before the qualification period ends on June 29th.

She also helped the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team qualify for the Olympics and is poised to be selected on the squad for the Games.

Also, Healy has been announced as a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years. She commented: ‘We have been partners since my time as a UPMC Elite Sport Scholar in Waterford Institute of Technology. I want to thank them for their support.’