Carbery Rangers march into Carbery JAFC quarter-finals as group winners

Carbery Rangers 0-16

Kilbrittain 0-14

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was all on the line for both teams in this Bandon Co-op junior A football championship clash in Ahamilla.

A draw would have sufficed to send both through to the quarter-finals, but while Carbery Rangers did the needful by winning to top Roinn 2, this narrow defeat for the Black and Amber, last season’s semi-finalists, saw them bowing out, beaten on scoring difference by Kilmeen for second spot.

In the space of a week, the Kilbrittain men have seen their high hopes in hurling and football crashing in flames after promising starts to both campaigns.

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This was a controlled, calm, determined display by Rangers who were much more adept at converting chances into scores. They had a much better range of scorers, eight players finding the target, whereas Kilbrittain were dependent on one player for their scores.

Conor Ustianowski opened the Kilbrittain account with a two-point free in the opening 30 seconds, but from then to the end their only scorer was Luke Griffin, who kicked five points from play and six from frees.

‘We did start slowly, but were down six of our more experienced players for various reasons and had to field a very young side,’ said Rangers’ manager John Hayes.

‘We were in trouble against a very strong, physical side but our smaller players, like Seán Cuinnea at wing back, were outstanding. They just got stuck in and tackled everything.

‘We settled to kick some great scores before half time. They did dominate possession in the second half but our defence turned over some threatening attacks.’

Following Ustianowski’s two-point free in the first half, Luke Griffin kicked the first of his 11 points, a great start against the breeze for Kilbrittain. The accurate Eoin Hayes opened Rangers' account in the fifth minute, but Griffin answered.

Rangers were now getting into their stride and had three points in a row from the impressive Ronan Hayes, Eoin Hayes and Padraig Tobin to level the scores. Griffin shoved Kilbrittain into the lead again to end the first quarter, 0-5 to 0-4.

The second quarter belonged to Rangers as they came to grips with Kilbrittain’s fine fielding in the middle third. They kicked six points with only two from Kilbrittain. Eoin Hayes (two), Ciarán McCarthy, Caolan Hayes, Conor Twomey and Ronan Hayes all raised white flags, with Griffin scoring from play and a free in reply. It was 0-10 to 0-7 at half time.

The third quarter was evenly balanced – four points for Rangers, three for Griffin – as the Ross men led by four entering the last quarter and then increased it to five, Colm Hayes pointing.

Kilbrittain upped the pressure to rescue their season and kicked four points – Griffin three frees and one from play – in answer to a single score from Conor Twomey, to cut the lead to two.

However, an over-insistence on trying for two-pointers, invariably going wide, scuppered their chances of a result and they never looked like getting the elusive goal against the alert Rangers’ defence. It’s the Rosscarbery men who march on as group winners.

OUR STAR: The nod goes to Kilbrittain’s Luke Griffin who waged a one-man crusade up front for Kilbrittain, scoring 0-11.

Scorers

Carbery Rangers: Eoin Hayes, Ronan Hayes (1f) 0-4 each; Conor Twomey 0-3; Ciarán McCarthy, Caolan Hayes, Padraig Tobin, Brian Shanahan, Colm Hayes 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Luke Griffin 0-11 (6f); Conor Ustianowski 0-2 (2ptf).

Carbery Rangers: Ciarán Campbell; Alan O’Rourke, Cillian Eady, Cathal Buchanan; Ciarán McCarthy, Caolan Hayes, Seán Cuinnea; Padraig Tobin, Jerry McCarthy; Ronan Hayes, Ben Sheehy, Alan Jennings; Colm Hayes, Conor Twomey, Eoin Hayes.

Subs: Brian Shanahan for B Sheehy (40), Paudie Hodnett for E Hayes (57), Michael Mennis for C Hayes (60).

Kilbrittain: Owen McCarthy; Eoin O’Neill, Eoghan Byrne, Charlie Kenny; Loughlin O’Donnell, Tomás Sheehan, Gavin O’Shea; Colm Sheehan, Seán Sexton; Ronan Crowley, Conor Ustianowski, Adam Griffin; Conor Hogan, Luke Griffin, Josh O’Donovan.

Subs: Mark O’Shea for S Sexton (19), Mark Hickey for L O’Donnell (40), Gavin Kenny for C Hogan (40), Fionn Ustianowski for G O’Shea (54).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).