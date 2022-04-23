Rampant Ryan fires Rebels into Munster U20 final

Limerick 0-5

Cork 2-15

BARRYROE sharpshooter Ryan O’Donovan has fired Cork into the Munster U20 football final.

The West Cork ace struck 1-7 as the Rebels blew Limerick away with a power-packed second-half performance in their Munster U20 semi-final at Ballyagran on Monday evening.

Despite playing against the wind in the opening half, Cork led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break, helped by five points in a row, with O’Donovan (0-3), Conor O’Hanlon (0-2) and Darragh O’Mahony (0-1) all on target.

Limerick struggled to match Cork’s scoring power and all four of their first-half points came from placed balls. In fact, the home side managed only one score from play throughout – a 57th-minute point from Cormac Woulfe.

Two early second-half Cork goals put the Rebels in the driving seat. Hugh Murphy struck for the first goal just after the restart. Six minutes later, after Conor Hanlon was fouled in the square, up stepped O’Donovan to fire home the penalty. Cork now led 2-8 to 0-4.

The Cork lead swelled as the second half wore on and there were 16 points between the teams at the end. Next up is Kerry in the Munster U20 final on Monday evening in Tralee.

From a West Cork perspective, O’Donovan (Barryroe), Dan Peet (Clonakilty), Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers) and Richie O’Sullivan (Newcestown) all started, Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) and Conor Daly (Clonakilty) both scored as subs, and Fintan Fenner (Castletownbere) was also introduced in the second half.

Scorers - Limerick: E Rigter 0-2 (2f); D Murray (45), D O’Shaughnessy (f), C Woulfe 0-1 each. Cork: R O’Donovan 1-7 (1-0 pen, 2f, 2 45s); C O’Hanlon 0-4 (2f); H Murphy 1-0; D O’Mahony 0-2; P O’Driscoll, C Daly 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: S O’Donnell; E McGrath, P Holian, R O’Connor; S Kilbridge, A Neville, C Woulfe; P McMahon, D Murray; J Baynham, E Rigter, C Ó Duinn; K Mullins, D Bridgeman, D O’Shaughnessy. Subs: S O’Donoghue for K Mullins (ht), C McGrath for P McMahon (40), Z McCarthy for C Ó Duinn (40), M Cremins for S Kilbridge (47), T Donovan for D Bridgeman (52).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Peet (Clonakilty); D Cashman (Millstreet), N Lordan (Ballinora), S Brady (Ballygarvan); K Scannell (Carbery Rangers), A Walsh (Kanturk); R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), C Walsh (Kanturk), H Murphy (Éire Óg); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), C O’Hanlon (Buttevant), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig). Subs: A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for D O’Mahony (45), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for R O’Sullivan (48), C Daly (Clonakilty) for H Murphy (52), E Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for C Walsh (55), F Fenner (Castletownbere) for K Scannell (57). Referee: N Quinn (Clare).