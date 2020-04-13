QUIZ! Test your knowledge of the 2019 Carbery GAA season

HOW well do you know your Carbery GAA? Here is a quiz to test you and pass away a few minutes in lock-down, based on last year’s season, 2019.
Answers can be found at the bottom of the page, but no cheating!
- Name the St James goalkeeper who didn’t concede a single goal in their winning Carbery junior A championship run?
- What was Jeremy Ryan’s scoring tally in the Carbery junior A hurling final?
- Who captained the Kilbree team that lost the Carbery junior A hurling final?
- What team knocked reigning champions, Kilmacabea, out of the junior A football championship?
- The man-of-the-match awards for the junior A finals were presented by a new sponsor, who was he?
- Who captained the Bantry junior B hurlers when they won the Carbery title?
- Name the junior B hurling cup?
- Who coached the Cork hurling team that won the U16 All-Ireland tournament? Think Mary I.
- What team did Carbery senior ladies’ footballers beat in the county semi-final?
- What two Carbery teams met in the county premier football quarter-final?
- Name the Kerry man who was the St James’ junior football manager/trainer/player and top scorer?
- Name the Goleen legend who scored the only goal in the Carbery junior B football final?
- Who did Goleen beat in that final?
- What did Damien Gore score in the All-Ireland U20 football final?
- Name the sub who scored the vital goal for Cork in extra-time in the All-Ireland minor football final?
- Who managed the winning the Cork minor football team?
- Who did county champions, Newcestown, beat in the final of the Rebel Óg West minor 1 hurling?
- Who is the secretary of the Carbery junior board?
- What Carbery ladies’ footballer won an All-Star award in November?
- Sarsfields beat the Carbery senior camogie team in the county quarter-final – what was the losing margin?
- What companies sponsor the Carbery junior A hurling and football championships?
- What team was specially honoured by the Carbery Board in 2019?
- What golden oldie said, ‘As you get older, you get a bit cuter,’ before Gabriel Rangers lost the county intermediate final to Knocknagree?
- Name the two Bantry GAA legends, one a great coach, the other a great player, who died in 2019?
- Name the two Carbery players who won All-Ireland senior hurling medals with Leitrim?
- Who captained the successful Cork U20 football team?
- Who scored 1-18 for Newcestown when they beat Kilbrittain after extra time in the Carbery U21A hurling final?
- Who is married to 11-time All-Star ladies footballer Bríd Stack?
- What was unusual about the Carbery Cheese Division 1 league winners in hurling and football?
- Name the only team from Carbery to reach an All-Ireland final in 2019?
***
Quiz answers: 1. Diarmuid O’Donovan; 2. 1-11 (6f); 3. Don McCarthy; 4. Ballinascarthy; 5. Tim O’Sullivan, Clash Awards, Innishannon; 6. Jimmy O’Leary; 7. The David Walsh Cup; 8. Jamie Wall of Kilbrittain; 9. Éire Óg; 10. Bantry Blues and Bandon: 11. Alan O’Shea; 12. John Cullinane; 13. Newcestown; 14. 0-4; 15. Ryan O’Donovan of Barryroe and Ibane Gaels; 16. Bobbie O’Dwyer; 17. Ibane Gaels; 18. Dónal MacCárthaigh of Dohenys; 19. Melissa Duggan of Dohenys; 20. A single point, 2-13 to 2-14; 21. RCM Tarmacadam and Bandon Co-op; 22. The 1994 Carbery senior hurling team that won the county title; 23. Pat Nolan, Gabriel Rangers; 24. Terry O’Neill and Denis Cotter; 25. Ben Murray of Ballinascarthy and Cathal O’Donovan of Argideen Rangers; 26. Peter O’Driscoll of Ilen Rovers; 27. Edmund Kenneally; 28. Cárthach Keane of Newcestown; 29. The football was won by Ballinascarthy who had also won the junior A hurling championship final and the hurling was won by St. James, who had won the junior A football championship; 30. St James Ballad group in Scór.
