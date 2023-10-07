PREMIER SFC RANKINGS: Barrs are team to beat

SEAN HOLLAND ranks the last four teams left in the Premier Senior Football Championship.
-
ST FINBARR’S: Last year’s beaten finalists are out for revenge this season and they’ll take some stopping. Building on an impressive league campaign which saw them claim silverware after overcoming Nemo Rangers in the final, they steamrolled their way straight to another county semi-final by virtue of three comfortable group stage wins. After the club’s defeat to Midleton last weekend in the premier senior hurling championship, all the concentration now switches to the big ball. the team to beat.
-
NEMO RANGERS: A club that’s synonymous with winning county titles, the 23- time Cork senior football champions are looking to repeat last year’s success. Only one team has had their number this year and that’s their city rivals in blue. An impressive group stage sees them favourites against divisional side Duhallow this weekend. Nemo have conceded less than 0-8 per game in the championship, but can they get it done up top to win it all is the question?
-
CASTLEHAVEN: Yet another county semi-final appearance for Castlehaven, their fourth in a row. Such a great testament to the club to be at the business end of the championship year after year. With that being said, they haven’t reached the top of the mountain since 2013 and they’ll have to overcome two huge final tests if they are to lift the Andy Scannell Cup this season. The Haven showed a lot of grit to overcome a tough Ballincollig side in the quarter-final but this weekend is another step up. They need to be on top form to get the job done.
-
DUHALLOW: The last standing divisional side has it all to do. They do possess some very talented footballers with the likes of Darragh Cashman, Luke Murphy and the evergreen Donnacha O’Connor, who even at 42 is still pulling the strings at centre forward. Duhallow will, however, miss having the benefit of calling upon their Kanturk men now that they’ve reached this stage.