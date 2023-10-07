PREMIER SFC RANKINGS: Barrs are team to beat

CASTLEHAVEN: Yet another county semi-final appearance for Castlehaven, their fourth in a row. Such a great testament to the club to be at the business end of the championship year after year. With that being said, they haven’t reached the top of the mountain since 2013 and they’ll have to overcome two huge final tests if they are to lift the Andy Scannell Cup this season. The Haven showed a lot of grit to overcome a tough Ballincollig side in the quarter-final but this weekend is another step up. They need to be on top form to get the job done.