Powter: Aim for Cork football is to be playing in Division 1

SEAN Powter wants to get Cork back into Division 1, but acknowledges a testing Division 2 schedule awaits the Rebels, starting with Meath this Sunday.

Cork have home advantage for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh opener (1.30pm throw-in) and also have momentum off the back of their successful McGrath Cup run.

Winning three games in a row is important, Powter explains, as Cork builds momentum ahead of Division 2.

‘We wanted to hit the ground running in the McGrath Cup,’ Powter told The Southern Star.

‘We saw what Kerry did last year, winning all their games and then driving on so they set the template for us and we are trying to follow suit and go in with a bit of confidence for the first league game against Meath.’

The Royal County, with Colm O’Rourke new in the hot seat, are the first to visit Lee-side this Sunday, and Powter wants to make home advantage count.

‘We want to get the win and hopefully push on for promotion,’ he said.

‘The aim for Cork football is to be playing in Division 1. If we can get a couple of wins early on it will put us in a good place but Division 2 is very competitive. You have the added pressure of the Tailteann Cup too, but that makes football interesting.’

Cork’s game against Meath is on the T4G App and there is deferred TV coverage.