PODCAST: Munster final special with Cork's Ruairi Deane, Tipperary's Robbie Kiely and analysis from Diarmuid Duggan & Ger McCarthy

The focus of today’s podcast is of course Sunday’s Munster football final between Cork and Tipperary.

First up we hear from Ruairi Deane who has been chatting to Ger mcCarthy in the build up to the game.

Ger also catches up with former Carbery Rangers player Robbie Kiely who will be lining out against Ruairi Deane and Cork for Tipperary on Sunday

Jack McCarron & Ger McCarthy are also joined by ex Cork and Ilen Rovers footballer Diarmuid Duggan for an in-depth preview of the game and we have predictions from all three.

