PODCAST: West Cork Sports Star Awards special!

ON this week's podcast we're looking back on what was a brilliant celebration of West Cork sport at the 25th anniversary of the West Cork Sports Star Awards, which took place in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday.

We hear from overall winners Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on becoming West Cork Sports Stars of the Year for the second year running, Skibbereen Rugby Club captain Averyl Condell on the pride she feels following her team winning 2022 West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year, and the latest Hall of Fame inductee Gretta Cormican.

We also look ahead to this weekend's Allianz Football League Division 2 game as Cork travel to Louth in a bid to make it three from three on the road this season, three out of four Beamish Cup semi-finalists are now known, and we chat about Kilbrittain teenager Nicola Tuthill following her silver medal at the European Throwing Finals in Portugal.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

