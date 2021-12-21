PODCAST: Top 10 West Cork sporting moments of 2021 and Randal Óg's Shane Patterson on an historic season

--

It’s the final Star Sport Podcast of the year and as always we have a brilliant show lined up for you.

To kick things off we’re counting down the top 10 biggest West Cork sporting moments of the year and what a year it was.

From West Cork’s emergence as a rugby powerhouse to our rowing dominance in Tokyo, 2021 has been a year to remember from a West Cork sporting perspective.

Another of the biggest stories of the year has been the story of Randal Óg and their incredible double winning season.

Before 2021 Randal Óg had never won a county football title, and now they have claimed two and also promotion to junior A for 2022.

On today’s show we’re be chatting to Randal's player Shane Patterson of about a famous year in the club’s history.