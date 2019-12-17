Sport

PODCAST: Top 10 West Cork sporting moments of 2019

December 18th, 2019 2:53 PM

By Southern Star Team

Episode 45 of the Star Sport Podcast

It's the last show of 2019 so with that in mind we've decided to look back on the year that was and pick our top 10 West Cork sporting moments from the past 12 months.

From rowing to road bowling and everything in between, 2019 truly was a phenomenal year for West Cork sport.

