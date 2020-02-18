PODCAST: The Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy PLUS Rosscarbery's John Hodnett impresses on debut for Munster

On this week’s show we’re focusing on speed and who better to talk to us about it then Ireland’s fastest woman, Phil Healy.

The Ballineen bullet has been in cracking form of late and she spoke to Kieran about her early season form and her ambitions for what is quite possibly, the biggest year of her career.

We’re also reflecting on what was a great weekend for Rosscarbery rugby player John Hodnett who made his Munster debut in the Pro 14 on Friday and even managed to get himself amongst the tries in a 68-3 win over the Southern Kings at Musgrave Park.

