PODCAST: Sullane clinch a double & reviewing Cork's loss to Galway in Division 1A final





SOCCER takes centre stage on this week's Star Sport Podcast, as we chat to Austin Twomey and Johnathan Mullane of Sullane following their victory over Mizen Hob B in the West Cork League Championship Cup Final.

That trophy was added to the club's league title, which means they will be competing in the Premier Division next season. Twomey and Mullane talk to Kieran McCarthy about all things Sullane, from their success this year to finding an identity for the club in recent years.

We also look back on Cork's disappointing loss to Galway in the Very Camogie Leagues Division 1A final and look forward to next Monday's U20 Munster Championship Final.

There's the usual West Cork sport roundup and plenty to look forward to this weekend as well.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

