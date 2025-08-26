People who used to donate are now asking us for help

Support services in West Cork say they are busier than ever as parents struggle to meet spiralling back to school costs. We talk to organisations offering advice and a helping hand in Drimoleague, Dunmanway and Skibbereen.

BY TILLY ROBERTS

SUPPORT services in West Cork say they’re busier than ever with people who never thought they would need help struggling with back to school costs.

More than 25% of secondary school parents and 14% of primary school parents have to use their savings to buy school supplies, according to a survey published last week by Barnardos.

The Southern Star spoke with local organisations to find out how people are coping, and to shed light on the support available to anyone who is in a cost of living squeeze.

Not every organisation reported a rise in demand for their services, but many noted a greater variety of people seeking support, including more working families and pensioners.

‘Families and employed people would not have reached out historically, but now they’re coming to us pre-emptively, looking for help budgeting before things get difficult,’ said Jessie Anthony of the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) in Dunmanway.

There has been a noticeable shift in acceptance and awareness since the pandemic. ‘Historically people thought you had to be in a very bad way to come to MABS,’ said Jessie. ‘But since COVID, there’s more understanding and acceptance.’

Breeda Connolly, chairperson of the Skibbereen Geriatric Society (Meals on Wheels), described how COVID reshaped demand for their service: ‘During COVID, the demand for our services was overwhelming, and people have stayed on after COVID.’

At the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP), vice president Mairead Crowley echoed this sentiment: ‘We’ve noticed people who used to donate to us, now needing help themselves,’ she said. ‘It could be any of us tomorrow down on our luck. That’s why we treat everyone the same. With courtesy and respect at SVP.’

Sandra McCormack, co-ordinator of the Drimoleague Food Bank, spoke about how the stigma of asking for help can be a barrier: ‘We know that it can be difficult for people to come to us, because they don’t want people to see them coming. But we do everything we can to make them feel welcome—we have a tea and coffee area where people can come in for a chat.

‘It’s all too overwhelming for people,” said Sandra. “We see people with teenage dependents, some working, some not, who just can’t make ends

meet.’

The positive impact of these services is not just practical, but emotional. ‘My depression has lifted,’ one food bank client told Sandra, after receiving a regular hamper of fresh food. She said it was ‘a privilege’ to help people recover emotionally and physically.

‘It’s a success story if someone gets back on their feet,’ said Sandra. ‘We’ve had people who moved on from needing the food bank, came back to donate food or offer their services.’

Families across West Cork are under increasing financial pressure as the cost of bills, food, and education rises.

At St Vincent de Paul, Mairead noted: ‘Back to school season will be very busy for us. Parents are under increasing financial strain, as on top of rising costs they are also struggling with the cost of college necessities like laptops and accommodation.’

The message is consistent across all services: families who never expected to need help are now reaching out.

SVP recognises that supporting young people through higher education is one of the main ways to address the underlying causes of poverty.

SVP provides an Education and Training Bursary Fund to help students who might otherwise struggle to stay in third-level education or training.

‘We have been helping a girl for four years through her college,’ said Mairead Crowley. ‘Helping with her fees and accommodation. She has now completed her degree and she gave us her first pay cheque when she got a good job.’

Organisations often work together to ensure people are supported as best they can be, sharing information, resources, and links to local services so that people receive all the support they can get. All of this work would not be possible without volunteers, public donations, and the people working tirelessly behind the scenes.

For anyone who is struggling right now, Jessie Anthony from MABS has a message to share with you: ‘Reach out for help. Don’t ignore your problems. Reach out before they snowball.’