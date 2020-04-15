PODCAST: Stats in the GAA with Gordon Crowley

--
On today’s Podcast we’ll be joined by Skibbereen man Gordon Crowley to discuss stats and their place within the GAA.
Gordon has been involved in statistical analysis for Galway county sides for the past decade, playing a part in four All-Ireland minor wins and an U21 victory as well as being part of Anthony Cunningham’s backroom team when the county reached the senior final in 2012.
