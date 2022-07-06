PODCAST: Shane Ronayne on players' expenses & Cork v Mayo | Pat Ryan appointed Cork hurling boss

On this week’s show we’re chatting to Cork ladies football manager Shane Ronayne about how his first season in charge is going so far.

Cork take on Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter final at Cusack Park in Ennis this Saturday and we’ll chat to Shane about that game as well as the financial challenges facing women inter-county players in light of the expenses revelations that have come to light in recent weeks.

Later on the show we’re joined by Denis Hurley of The Echo to discuss the departure of Kieran Kingston as Cork hurling supremo and what to expect from his successor Pat Ryan.

