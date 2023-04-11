PODCAST: Saoirse McCarthy on Division 1A final and picking apart Cork v Clare

IT'S a GAA special on this week's Star Sport Podcast, as we welcome Cork camogie star Saoirse McCarthy on to chat about their upcoming Very Camogie League Division 1A final against Galway.

Matthew Twomey's team lost in their previous clash against Galway just two weeks ago, with a tough match in store at Croke Park this Sunday.

We're also dissecting the Cork footballers loss to Clare in the Munster Championship, as John Cleary's men bowed out in the quarter final stage following a disappointing performance.

There's the usual West Cork sport roundup and plenty to look forward to this weekend as well.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

