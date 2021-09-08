PODCAST: Ronan McCarthy's Cork tenure comes to an end and All Ireland Camogie final preview with Sarah O'Donovan

--

It’s All Ireland camogie final week and on today’s show we'll be joined by ex-Cork star Sarah O'Donovan to preview Sunday’s showpiece as Paudie Murray’s Cork side get ready to take on Galway at Croke Park.

Cork beat Kilkenny at the semi-final stage and on Sunday they’ll go in search of their first title since 2018.

But we’re kicking things off with the big news from yesterday and that was Ronan McCarthy’s departure from the top job in Cork football.

Ger McCarthy joins Jack and Kieran to reflect on Ronan's tenure and to discuss his potential replacements.

