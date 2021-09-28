PODCAST: New Cork boss Shane Ronayne & Enniskeane's Aisling O'Driscoll on life at senior

--

To mark our 150th show, we’ve gone big with our lineup today and up first we’ll be hearing from Shane Ronayne, who is giving his first interview since being named the new Cork ladies senior football manager on a three year term.

The Mitchelstown man, who stepped down as Waterford senior men's manager on Friday, previously guided the Tipperary ladies to All-Ireland intermediate titles in 2017 and 2019.



Inside Cork he’s most well-known for steering Mourneabbey to successive All-Ireland club titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as winning six provincial crowns between 2014 and 2019.

Later in the show we’re going to chat to Enniskeane camogie’s vice captain Aisling O’Driscoll following their impressive start to life as a senior club.

