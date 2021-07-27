PODCAST: Munster final fallout with Haulie O'Sullivan & Diarmuid Duggan as Kerry hammer Cork

With Access Credit Union

On this week’s podcast we’re dealing with the fallout from Killarney on Sunday and the record-breaking loss suffered by the Cork footballers at the hands of Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium.

We’ll be joined by ex-Cork footballers Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan and Diarmuid Duggan to try to make sense of everything that went awry for Ronan McCarthy’s men in the Munster final.

Later in the week we’ll have two more bonus Olympic podcasts as we gear up for the business end of the rowing regatta and Phil Healy’s first appearance at the games on Friday so keep an eye out for those on Wednesday and Thursday.

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast and what a couple of months we have in store.

Not only is the club action set to return but there’s also the small matter of the Munster and All Ireland inter-county championships and of course the Tokyo Olympics.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.