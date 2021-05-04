PODCAST: Kinsale golfer John Murphy eyes Walker Cup success and Ballinhassig's Patrick Collins on hurling’s return

--

We have a brilliant show today with two of Cork’s most exciting young sporting talents joining us on the podcast.

First up we’re chatting to Kinsale golfer John Murphy ahead of this weekend’s Walker Cup at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

For those of you who not familiar with the Walker Cup, it’s essentially the Ryder Cup for amateur golfers, played between the leading amateurs from the USA and Great Britain and Ireland.

The likes of Pádraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy and even Tiger Woods played in the Walker Cup before making their names as professionals so it is no mean feat from John to be selected for this prestigious event.

We're also chatting to Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins ahead of the return of the National Hurling League this weekend.

With Anthony Nash now retired, the Cork number 1 spot is up for grabs and Collins will be looking to make an impression in the league over the coming weeks.

Cork take on Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 3.45 on Sunday.

Jack and Kieran also look back at the weekend's biggest stories including Phil Healy and the Irish 4 x 400m relay team securing their ticket to Tokyo.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.