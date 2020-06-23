PODCAST: Keith Cronin is crowned ‘Best in the West’

--

On today’s Podcast we’re going to be chatting to the winner of Best in the West - our search for West Cork greatest sportsperson.

On Saturday night after over 5 weeks of competition, Ballylickey rally driver Keith Cronin was crowned champion, following a nail biting final against the Ballineen bullet Phil Healy.

Over 4,000 votes were cast with Cronin just shading it and the 4-time British Rally Champion joins us on the line to discuss his win, his career and his future in the sport.

